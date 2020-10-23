Unbeaten WBO #3 ranked Dilian Prasovic (13-0, 10 KOs) of Montenegro will face unbeaten WBO #4 Edin Puhalo (19-0, 18 KOs) of Herzegovina Friday at the Studio GSP Garage in Belgrade, Serbia. The 12 round main event will be a WBO cruiserweight world title eliminator. The fighters were head to head at the weigh-in. Each successfully weighed in under the cruiserweight maximum weight allowed.
Dilian Prasovic 199.5 vs. Edin Puhalo 198.4
(WBO cruiserweight world title eliminator)
Venue: The Studio GSP Garage in Belgrade, Serbia
Promoter: Kety Box Promotion/Redzo Dedeic
TV: ARENAFIGHT 9pm local