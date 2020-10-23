It is a quick return to the ring for Belmar Preciado (20-3-1, 13 KOs), who faces Rodolfo “Fofo” Hernandez (30-9-1, 28 KOs) tonight for the WBA interim Fedecentro super bantamweight title. This will be the last Telemundo show of the year. The site will be the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans.

Preciado was stopped in a thrilling featherweight bout against Dennis Contreras this past August, but he’s confident that since tonight’s bout will be fought at his natural super bantamweight weight class the outcome will be different.

How was your preparation for this fight?

It was a strong training camp. I am ready for tonight.

Your last fight was an exciting one but also a very hard physical fight. What do feel was the difference in you being victorious that night?

It was an exciting fight for sure for the viewers. One factor that will be different this time is we are fighting in my natural weight class of 122. Fighting 4 pounds less will be a big difference in my being victorious tonight.

What changes did you make in training after your last fight?

This time the focus was more emphasized on the physical training and instructions from the corner.

How important was it for you to return to the ring so quickly after your last fight?

I did not want to wait long at all. I felt the need to show that at 122 it will be a much different result. I thank God that my team gave me the confidence and believed in me. It means a lot to me that I can depend on promoters Tuto Zabala Jr., Ricardo Maldonaldo, my manager Jaime Olivares, and trainers Roberto Quezada and Samuel Gomez.

What do you know about your opponent?

He is an experienced ring veteran. He has a very long reach and uses it well. He has all the tools to make this a very good fight.

Where do put yourself amongst the best at 122?

The champions and the top fighters are very good in this division. I will have to prove myself beginning tonight.

How important is it for you to not only win but impressively?

The win is a priority tonight. Many Mexican fighters are famed for giving punches as good as they take them. This is going to be an entertaining fight tonight for the viewers.

* * *

Preciado versus “Fofo” Hernandez will be televised LIVE at 12AM through Telemundo. Check your local listings.