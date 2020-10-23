MTK Global has announced the signing of former lightweight world champion Miguel Vazquez. Vazquez (42-10, 16 KOs) has operated at the highest level in boxing for over a decade, and reigned as IBF lightweight champion from 2010 to 2014.

The 33-year-old Mexican star was recently in action, losing a highly controversial split decision against Lewis Ritson. “I’m happy that people are recognizing my talent and style and that I’m getting support from different corners of the world,” said Vazquez. “I had a rough start in my career but have been quite solid through it, and that people recognize this hard work is very fulfilling for me.”