Weights from Mexico Luis Torres 134 vs. Jose Luis Vazquez 135

Santiago Dominguez 146 vs. Adalberto “Terrible” Borquez 147

Jermone Jones, Jr. 147 vs. Mario Israel Vera 146

Ezequiel Borrero 122 vs. Jhoan Cano 122

Jesus Lopez 149 vs. Bryan Joel Morales 149 Venue: Marinaterra Hotel & Spa, San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico

Promoter: RJJ Boxing

TV: UFC Fight Pass Boxing Buzz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.