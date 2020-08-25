By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Jeff Horn 153.4 (69.6kg) vs. Tim Tszyu 152.3 (69.1kg)

(IBF Australasian/WBO global jr middleweight titles)

Venue: Bank Stadium, Townsville, Queensland, Australia

Promoters: Dean Lonergan and Matt Rose

TV: Main Event PPV (Australia), ESPN+ USA

Notes: Horn arrived at the weigh-in late.

Things heated up when Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton told reporters that there are conflicts of interest involving two of the judges and Tszyu. Rushton alleged that Tszyu trained at a gym owned by judge Chris Condon, whom Rushton claimed was formerly a cornerman for Tim’s father Kostya Tszyu. Rushton also alleged that judge Phil Holiday has been heard saying Tszyu will win on cuts. Both judges will still be working the fight as of now.