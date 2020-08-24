ESPN is reporting that WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev has a new opponent. Beterbiev will now face Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10 KOs) on September 25 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Original foe Meng Fanlong has visa problems.

—–

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed to Sky Sports that Tyson Fury has “no restrictions” and can take on Anthony Joshua in 2021. WBC interim and diamond heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin is still tied up with Dillian Whyte due to a rematch clause.

—–

Former world champ Yoan Pablo Hernandez has vowed to continue even after his unexpected KO loss to Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson. “A defeat doesn’t matter. After a defeat you can go on,” he told MDR.