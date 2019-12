Weights from Mexicali Diego de la Hoya 122.8 vs. Renson Robles 122

Roger Gutierrez 130 vs. Andres Tapia 129.4

William Zepeda 134.4 vs. Jampier Oses 134

Christian Baez 134 vs. Luis Lopez 135 Venue: Auditorio del Estado, Mexicali, Mexico

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: Facebook Watch

