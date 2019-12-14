Alycia Baumgardner 130.9 vs. Christina del valle Pacheco 128.4
Carlos Vidal 128.9 vs. Jonathan Perez 128.8
Michael Coffie 273.9 vs. Grover Young 260
Luis Morales 136.8 vs. Ayron Palmer 138.8
Brent Oren 156.4 vs. Dewayne Williams 160.5
Britain Hart 118.3 vs. Unique Harris 118.2
James Bernadin 143 vs. Nick Baez 136.6
Khainell Wheeler 167 vs. Patrick Pierre 167.9
Rodly Lolo 165.5 vs. Mike Diorio 167.9
Venue: Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, PA
Promoter: King’s Promotions
Stream: Facebook Fightnight Live
1st Bell 7 PM ET
