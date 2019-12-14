By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Former world 154-pound champ Koichi Wajima’s protégé, Hiroaki Teshigawara (21-2-2, 14 KOs) impressively scored his third defense of the OPBF (Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation) super bantam belt –all by knockout–as he exploded a lethal left hook at the chin of Shohei Kawashima in the close seconds of the fifth, floored him badly and the ref counted out the fallen victim on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.



Also, in the semi-windup, Japanese featherweight titlist Ryo Sagawa (9-1, 4 KOs), 126, retained his national belt in his initial defense by scoring a close but unanimous nod (97-93 twice, 98-92) over Ryo Hino, 126, over ten.



