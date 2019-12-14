Advertisements

December 13, 2019
Boxing Results

Teshigawara finishes Kawashima, keeps OPBF 122lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Former world 154-pound champ Koichi Wajima’s protégé, Hiroaki Teshigawara (21-2-2, 14 KOs) impressively scored his third defense of the OPBF (Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation) super bantam belt –all by knockout–as he exploded a lethal left hook at the chin of Shohei Kawashima in the close seconds of the fifth, floored him badly and the ref counted out the fallen victim on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.
Teshigawara Kawashima01
Also, in the semi-windup, Japanese featherweight titlist Ryo Sagawa (9-1, 4 KOs), 126, retained his national belt in his initial defense by scoring a close but unanimous nod (97-93 twice, 98-92) over Ryo Hino, 126, over ten.



Weights from Harrisburg, PA
Mishiro edges Kimura, keeps OPBF 130lb belt
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>