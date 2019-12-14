By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten elongated Paul Pender stylist, Hironori Mishiro (9-0-1, 3 KOs) squeaked by game and gallant compatriot handled by ex-world champ Yoko Gushiken, Yoshimitsu Kimura (12-2-1, 7 KOs) by a split decision (114-113 twice, 113-114 against him) over twelve see-saw rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.



The elongated jabber Mishiro cleverly handled the aggressive challenger with his constant jabs and right cross counters as well, decking Kimura midway in the first round. Leading on the tallies by open scoring system after the fourth—38-37 twice for the champ and 37-38 for the challenger, Mishiro patiently kept his fight plan by sticking jabs and countering the onrushing opponent. After the eighth, Mishiro was in command in the judges’ tallies: all 76-75 three times. The last four sessions witnessed the talented jabber Mishiro dominating down the stretch, and the official tallies were 114-113 twice, and 113-114 for the challenger.

Mishiro, 25, scored his fourth defense of the OPBF belt and experienced a tough defense with the compatriot. Kimura, 23, showed much better than expected, and will zoom up soon.

