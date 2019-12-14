Advertisements

December 13, 2019
Boxing Results

Mishiro edges Kimura, keeps OPBF 130lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photo: Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten elongated Paul Pender stylist, Hironori Mishiro (9-0-1, 3 KOs) squeaked by game and gallant compatriot handled by ex-world champ Yoko Gushiken, Yoshimitsu Kimura (12-2-1, 7 KOs) by a split decision (114-113 twice, 113-114 against him) over twelve see-saw rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.
Mishiro Kimura01
The elongated jabber Mishiro cleverly handled the aggressive challenger with his constant jabs and right cross counters as well, decking Kimura midway in the first round.  Leading on the tallies by open scoring system after the fourth—38-37 twice for the champ and 37-38 for the challenger, Mishiro patiently kept his fight plan by sticking jabs and countering the onrushing opponent.  After the eighth, Mishiro was in command in the judges’ tallies: all 76-75 three times.  The last four sessions witnessed the talented jabber Mishiro dominating down the stretch, and the official tallies were 114-113 twice, and 113-114 for the challenger.

Mishiro, 25, scored his fourth defense of the OPBF belt and experienced a tough defense with the compatriot.  Kimura, 23, showed much better than expected, and will zoom up soon.

Shirai Gushiken Promotions.


Teshigawara finishes Kawashima, keeps OPBF 122lb belt
Crawford-Kavaliauskas, Commey-Lopez make weight
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>