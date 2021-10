Below are weights from the second of back-to-back cards presented by RJJ Boxing at the Auditorio Benito Juarez in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. UFC Fightpass will air both tonight’s and tomorrow night’s cards.

Santiago Dominguez 146 vs. Jesus Antonio Rubio 144

Jose Eduardo Nunez 132 vs. Osvaldo Maldonado 132

Jose Valenzuela 135 vs. Jose Luis Vazquez 157

Nazario Castro 126 vs. Enrique Mejia Morales 127