October 14, 2021
Boxing News

Matchroom inks Montana Love

Unbeaten jr middleweight Montana Love (16-0-1, 8 KOs) has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Love dazzled on his last outing, forcing former world champion Ivan Baranchyk to retire after seven rounds on the recent the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley card in Cleveland, and the unbeaten 26-year-old will now look to keep the momentum going.

‘Too Pretty’ currently sits at #12 in the IBF and will be looking to rise from his first appearance with Matchroom, slated for December.

