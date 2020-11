Weights from Los Angeles

O’Shaquie Foster 130 vs. Miguel “Micky” Roman 129.5

William Zepeda 135 vs. Roberto Ramirez 134 Venue: Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles

Promoter: Ring City USA

TV: NBCSN McKean-Tupou clash Dec 16 Juan Domingo "Martillo" Roldan passes

