By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report that former middleweight world title challenger Juan Domingo “Martillo” Roldán, 63, died at the José Bernardo Iturraspe Hospital in San Francisco in Cordoba, Argentina. The cause was “respiratory failure”‘ associated with “bilateral pneumonia” that was diagnosed after he tested positive for covid-19.

Roldán had a professional record of 67-5-2 with 47 knockouts between 1978 and 1988. He had three world title shots, coming up short against Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, and Michael Nunn. In most other eras, Roldan likely would have been a world champion.