By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #13, WBO #13 heavyweight Demsey McKean (18-0, 12 KOs) will clash with Bowie Tupou (28-6, 20 KOs) at the Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, Sydney, NSW, Australia televised on Foxtel Main Event pay-per-view on December 16.

McKean is coming off a ten round stoppage of American journeyman Jonathan Rice in March 2020. Tupou is coming off a three round knockout over Randal Rayment in April 2019. Tupou was based in the USA from 2007 to 2012 having sixteen fights and only losing to rated Bryant Jennings, Malik Scott and Demtrius King. Tupou was stopped in five by Joseph Parker in 2015.

Promoter: No Limit Boxing Promotions