Weights from London Daniel Dubois 240 vs. Kyotaro Fujimoto 230.25

Liam Williams 159.25 vs. Alantez Fox 159.75

Sunny Edwards 114.6 vs. Marcel Braithwaite 114.5

Tommy Fury 179.5 vs. Przemyslaw Binienda 179.4 Venue: Copper Box Arena, London

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

TV: ESPN+, BT Sport (UK) Weights from Krasnoyarsk. Russia Results of medical exam for Japan tripleheader

