Weights from Krasnoyarsk. Russia Denis Lebedev 199.5 vs. Tabiso Mchunu 199.7

(WBC silver cruiserweight title) Dmitry Kudryashov 203.5 vs. Vaclav Pejsar 201.9 Venue: Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace, Krasnoyarsk, Russia

Promoter: World of Boxing

TV: Match TV (Russia) Kell Brook back in action Feb 8 Weights from London

