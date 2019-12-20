Former IBF welterweight world champion Kell “Special K” Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) will return to the ring against Massachusetts southpaw Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England on February 8, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US. Brook was inactive for all of 2019. DeLuca is stepping way up in class.

The card will also featuring Kid Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) taking on Claudio Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF featherweight crown, Terri Harper (9-0, 5 KOs) clashing with Eva Wahlstrom (23-1-2, 3 KOs) for the WBC female super featherweight title and the return of heavyweight Dave Allen (17-5-2, 14 KOs) after taking some time out of boxing following his defeat to David Price in July.