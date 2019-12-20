WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal knows he’s up against it when he defends his belt against ex-champion Badou Jack on December 28 live on Showtime from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Pascal tweeted today, “I’m the champion and the underdog at the same damn time. My mindset is me against the world and why shouldn’t it be? I’m fighting a Mayweather fighter, on a Mayweather card in the U.S, but none of that will prevent me from getting my hand raised on December 28th.”
In the French version of his tweet, Pascal called Showtime, “the TV network of Floyd Mayweather.”
He also said this week, “For this fight I’m training like Rocky in the freezer, ready to fight!”
All pascal has to do is take a look when Derek Edwards knocked out Badou in the 1st round a while back. Hit him there, fights over.
Pascal has 2 KO losses, Badou Jack 1. I am sure that both will look at these tapes.
I really like this match up – both are true warriors and they are very evenly matched.
At least for me, its a 50/50 fight, or more precisely, the outcome will largely depend on who will show up in better shape and with a sound plan. Both are at the tail end of their career but still very dangerous fighters, so it should make a great fight.
If I would have to pick a winner, I’d probably lean toward Pascal – he just beat the man who beat Badou.
Tough fight for Pascal