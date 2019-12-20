WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal knows he’s up against it when he defends his belt against ex-champion Badou Jack on December 28 live on Showtime from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.



Pascal tweeted today, “I’m the champion and the underdog at the same damn time. My mindset is me against the world and why shouldn’t it be? I’m fighting a Mayweather fighter, on a Mayweather card in the U.S, but none of that will prevent me from getting my hand raised on December 28th.”

In the French version of his tweet, Pascal called Showtime, “the TV network of Floyd Mayweather.”

He also said this week, “For this fight I’m training like Rocky in the freezer, ready to fight!”