Weights from Mexico City Luis Fernando Villa 110.8 vs. Jorge Luis Orozco 110

Gabriel Gollas 145.5 vs. Daniel Echeverría 147

David Picasso 123 vs. Anthony Jimenez 123

Christian Gomez 144.6 vs. Diego Carmona 147

Kevin Salgado 158 vs. Alberto Pacheco 160

Sergio Chirino 125 vs. Francisco Alarcón 126

Miguel Moreno 123.4 vs. Jonathan Torres 126

César Soriano 141 vs. Héctor Colin 138 Venue: Deportivo Morelos, Mexico City

Promoter: Zanfer Promotions, Clase y Talento Promotions

