December 20, 2019
Results of medical exam for Japan tripleheader

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda

The medical examination of six contestants who will participate in Monday’s world title tripleheader at the Yokohama Arena took place today (Friday) in Tokyo, Japan. The results were as follows:
WBA middleweight title bout
Ryota Murata (Japan) Vs. Steven Butler (Canada)
Height: 183.5cm/181.8cm 6”/5’11.5”
Reach: 190.0cm/190.0cm 74.8”/74.8”
Neck: 39.0cm/39.0cm 15.4”/15.4”
Chest: 97.0cm/91.0cm 38.2”/35.8”
They have very similar physique, though Murata is a little taller and his chest is a bit bigger.
WBC light flyweight title bout
Kenshiro Teraji (Japan) Vs. Randy Petalcorin (Philippines)
Height: 164.5cm/160.0cm 5’4.8”/5’3”
Reach: 164.0cm/170.0cm 64.6”/66.9”
Neck: 34.0cm/35.5cm 13.4”/14.0”
Chest: 82.0cm/87.0cm 32.3”/34.3”
Kenshiro is taller than Petalcorin, whose reach and chest are greater than the champ.
IBF flyweight title bout
Moruti Mthalane (South Africa) Vs. Akira Yaegashi (Japan)
Height: 160.5cm/160.0cm 5’3”/5’3”
Reach: 175.0cm/164.0cm 68.9”/64.6”
Neck: 33.0cm/37.5cm 13.0”/14.8”
Chest: 87.0cm/91.5cm 34.3”/36.0”
Mthalane is as tall as Yaegashi, but his reach is much greater, while the challenger’s neck and chest are a little bigger, although figure is only figure.



