Super middleweight Daniel Jacobs is a -1200 favorite over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr tonight on DAZN. Junior backers can get +850. Some bettors have swung over Chavez’ way after he weighed in 4.7 pounds heavy. Jacobs was -1400 earlier in the week.

In the co-feature, flyweight Julio Cesar Martinez is -345 to beat Cristofer Rosales +285 for the vacant WBC title.

Saturday on FOX, super welterweight Jermell Charlo is a -360 pick to dethrone WBC champion Tony Harrison +310.

In the co-feature, heavyweight Efe Ajagba is -7000 against Iago Kiladze +3000.

Saturday on ESPN+, heavyweight Daniel Dubois is -10000 over Kyotaro Fujimoto +4000.

On the same card, middleweight Liam Williams is -470 to defeat Alantez Fox +375 in a final eliminator for the WBO middleweight title.