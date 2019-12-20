Super middleweight Daniel Jacobs is a -1200 favorite over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr tonight on DAZN. Junior backers can get +850. Some bettors have swung over Chavez’ way after he weighed in 4.7 pounds heavy. Jacobs was -1400 earlier in the week.
In the co-feature, flyweight Julio Cesar Martinez is -345 to beat Cristofer Rosales +285 for the vacant WBC title.
Saturday on FOX, super welterweight Jermell Charlo is a -360 pick to dethrone WBC champion Tony Harrison +310.
In the co-feature, heavyweight Efe Ajagba is -7000 against Iago Kiladze +3000.
Saturday on ESPN+, heavyweight Daniel Dubois is -10000 over Kyotaro Fujimoto +4000.
On the same card, middleweight Liam Williams is -470 to defeat Alantez Fox +375 in a final eliminator for the WBO middleweight title.
Yup, this is a no brainer. Maybe Chavez Jr. can ride off in the sunset after this fight and quit embarrassing himself and his family over lack of discipline as a fighter. What a joke! Spoiled brat syndrome.
Chavez Jr. boxing career was built based in lies. Always was said same before a fight, whether by his trainer, promoter, his father, other people around him or himself: Training camp was very good, like never before and so on. Then the truth start to come to the surface, beginning with the weight in and concluding after the fight. Chavez Jr. should leave boxing and try another way for a living
The WBO President Francisco Varcarcel has been quoted as saying that the Williams vs Fox fight is not a final eliminator for their middleweight belt.
I get that Chavez jr. sucks and all but .. I’m surprised the odds look the way that they look. I mean, weight is important in boxing. Jacobs is definitely the more skilled of the two but he does get a little winded after throwing punches.. Chavez can apply a lot of pressure and will be stronger than he was against canelo. I’m not saying Chavez will win.. I’m saying that if he can survive Jacobs early based on his size alone he can have a shot later on. Odds should be a little closer but still Jacobs should win this fight. Anything close to heavyweight fighters have a punchers chance. I won’t watch the fight but I’ll check on here to see what happened.