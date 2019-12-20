By Miguel Maravilla

Former two-division world champion Jessie Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas has once again landed an opportunity in a mega-fight as he takes on four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs). Vargas squares off against Garcia on Saturday, February 29 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.



“It’s a big fight. I look forward to it. This will be a fight of the year candidate,” Jessie Vargas told Fightnews.com®. “Our styles mesh well, we will give the fans a great fight.”

Vargas comes into this fight winning two straight bouts a decision over Thomas Dulorme and stoppage over former world champion tough veteran Humberto Soto.

“My last outing I got a TKO. I feel this benefits me going into this fight. I think Soto and Garcia have similar style and stature,” Vargas said.

Having trained with Hall of Fame Trainer Freddie Roach in his last fight. Vargas will be trained by one of Freddie Roach prodigies from the Wild Card Gym, Ernie Zavala, as Vargas will likely hold his training camp in Las Vegas in preparation for Garcia.

“I have been training since September all the way to November. I’ve been training since but I took a couple of weeks off and I’m back in camp Monday,” Vargas on his preparation. “I have to make sure I prepare properly. I got the call a few days ago but I’m looking forward to it.”

His opponent Garcia, a four-division world champion, is no stranger to challenges as he is coming off a one-sided decision defeat to IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence in his attempt for a fifth title in his fifth weight class.

“I do possess that challenge for Mikey. Just like he posses that threat for me. He is a hell of a fighter and technician. He has the desire to become champion once again,” Vargas commented. “A victory is huge against Mikey Garcia. In order to accomplish that I need to work hard.”

This will be Vargas’s fourth time on the big stage as he has taken on Timothy Bradley, Manny Pacquiao, and Adrien Broner. Having lost in controversial fashion to Bradley, Vargas hurt Bradley very badly in the final seconds of the fight but the referee mistakenly thought the 10 second warning was the final bell ending Vargas’ assault prematurely. Things didn’t go his way in the Pacquiao fight as he dropped a decision to the Filipino icon. One year later, Vargas fought to a controversial draw with Adrien Broner in a fight he clearly won.

“I’ve had my share of tough fights but in each of those fights I also posed a threat and didn’t make it easy for them,” Vargas said. “I think this will also be the case in this fight. This is pretty much a pick ’em fight,”

Following the Broner fight, Vargas signed a promotional contract with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA. Having fought twice and earning two victories under the Matchroom banner, Vargas has also enjoyed the perks. Acquiring a gig as an analyst on DAZN Spanish Broadcast.

“It’s just faith. I signed with Eddie and he promised me big things. He told me to be patient and my time would come. Here we are now,” Vargas said.

With a victory in this fight, Vargas would get the big break he’s needed throughout his career as he promises to be a tough challenge for Garcia.

“February 29th you will have an action-packed fight. I give him credit for taking this challenge. I have to make it my time,” Vargas said.

