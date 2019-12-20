Former heavyweight champions Shannon Briggs and Wladimir Klitschko have once again crossed paths on social media with a recent posting by Klitschko mentioning Briggs. It did not take long for Briggs to respond with the following:

“All I want for Christmas are Wlad’s two front teeth,” said Briggs. He is still hopeful to land his long-pursued showdown with Wlad in 2020 as Briggs is planning a comeback. Briggs has also had a reunion it appears with his former manager Scott Hirsch. The last time the two worked together Briggs beat the odds and became heavyweight champion of the world in 2006. When asked if he and Briggs have reunited Hirsch stated, “Yes, but even bigger this time as partners pushing the ‘Let’s Go Champ’ brand with my son Zach his son Chan,” said Hirsh. He also mentioned that Briggs is quite the humanitarian donating his own money and raising money toward building homes for the victims of the Haiti earthquake. Briggs is hopeful that a big showdown with Klitschko can help build awareness towards these and other causes.