Former heavyweight champions Shannon Briggs and Wladimir Klitschko have once again crossed paths on social media with a recent posting by Klitschko mentioning Briggs. It did not take long for Briggs to respond with the following:
“All I want for Christmas are Wlad’s two front teeth,” said Briggs. He is still hopeful to land his long-pursued showdown with Wlad in 2020 as Briggs is planning a comeback. Briggs has also had a reunion it appears with his former manager Scott Hirsch. The last time the two worked together Briggs beat the odds and became heavyweight champion of the world in 2006. When asked if he and Briggs have reunited Hirsch stated, “Yes, but even bigger this time as partners pushing the ‘Let’s Go Champ’ brand with my son Zach his son Chan,” said Hirsh. He also mentioned that Briggs is quite the humanitarian donating his own money and raising money toward building homes for the victims of the Haiti earthquake. Briggs is hopeful that a big showdown with Klitschko can help build awareness towards these and other causes.
This is just what boxing needs, another 48-year-old heavyweight on the comeback trail.
Briggs is nothing more than a PITA blowhard with a stuck record tic saying “Let’s go champ” for whatever pointless reason. He should invest in taking his Adderall more frequently and study the concept of compliance to medication. Briggs had his chance in the ring fighting Klitschko and got his a^& handed to him. I recall after the fight he was whining about his asthma kicking in during the fight and that is why he lost. Yeah, ok. Shannon, just admit it, you are not the same fighter as Klitschko and were outgunned. Yep, it’s that simple for the fans and analysts to see.
Briggs isn’t fixing anything in Haiti. The Clinton foundation fixed Haiti right?
Rob excellent point. Briggs is utilizing these cheap shot angles for humanitarian causes as a why to get in the spotlight and line his own pockets. Yep, Clinton foundation did have the biggest impact in Haiti. However, on a side note, Haiti’s corrupt and worthless government pocketed most of the cash and gave little to the people. Haiti has some interesting history. The birth of HIV (animal born virus) was speculated to have started in Haiti and not in actual Africa.