Unbeaten super featherweight Abraham “El Super” Nova (17-0, 13 KOs) has signed a multi-fight promotional agreement with Top Rank. Nova’s first fight of the deal, which will see Top Rank serve as co-promoter along with Murphys Boxing and 12 Rounds Promotion, will be Saturday, January 18 live on ESPN+.

“I’m excited that the world will see my talent on major platforms like ESPN and ESPN+,” Nova said. “It’s time for everyone to see what I am about. I want to fight for a world title soon, and I believe 2020 is the year I receive that opportunity. Top Rank has a lot of big names at 130, and I don’t duck or dodge anybody.”

Nova was one of Teofimo Lopez’s primary sparring partners as Lopez prepared for his December 14 title-winning showdown against Richard Commey.