Weights from Las Vegas

Felix Verdejo 135.9 vs. Will Madera 135.8

Jared Anderson 241.8 vs. Hector Perez 220.7

Martino Jules 127 vs. Aleem Jumakhonov 125.1

Kenny Davis Jr. 134.5 vs. Eduardo Sanchez 134.6 Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

