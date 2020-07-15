It’s possible that another Top Rank main event could fall through. At Wednesday’s weigh-in, Miguel Marriaga weighed 127.3 for his bout against Mark John Yap on Thursday night inside “The Bubble” in Las Vegas. However Yap weighed 136.7, 8.7 pounds over the 128 pound contract weight. Marriaga-Yap was already a replacement fight.
Gotta feel for Top Rank, who almost single-handedly brought back boxing after the shutdown. ALL of TR’s first five main events in July have fallen through for various reasons.
July 2
Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo (jr lightweight)
Herring tested positive for COVID-19
Replacement: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre
July 7
Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (jr welterweight)
Baranchyk suffered an undisclosed injury
Replacement: Jose Zepeda vs. Kendo Castandea
July 9
Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller vs. Jerry Forrest (heavyweight)
Miller failed a drug test
Replacement: Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest
July 14
Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo (jr lightweight)
Herring tested positive for COVID-19 again
Replacement: Mikaela Mayer vs. Helen Joseph
July 16
Eleider Alvarez vs Joe Smith Jr. (light heavyweight)
Alvarez suffered a shoulder injury
Replacement: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap