It’s possible that another Top Rank main event could fall through. At Wednesday’s weigh-in, Miguel Marriaga weighed 127.3 for his bout against Mark John Yap on Thursday night inside “The Bubble” in Las Vegas. However Yap weighed 136.7, 8.7 pounds over the 128 pound contract weight. Marriaga-Yap was already a replacement fight.

Gotta feel for Top Rank, who almost single-handedly brought back boxing after the shutdown. ALL of TR’s first five main events in July have fallen through for various reasons.

July 2

Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo (jr lightweight)

Herring tested positive for COVID-19

Replacement: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre

July 7

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (jr welterweight)

Baranchyk suffered an undisclosed injury

Replacement: Jose Zepeda vs. Kendo Castandea

July 9

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller vs. Jerry Forrest (heavyweight)

Miller failed a drug test

Replacement: Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest

July 14

Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo (jr lightweight)

Herring tested positive for COVID-19 again

Replacement: Mikaela Mayer vs. Helen Joseph

July 16

Eleider Alvarez vs Joe Smith Jr. (light heavyweight)

Alvarez suffered a shoulder injury

Replacement: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap