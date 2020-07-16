By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat

A couple of regional title bouts will take place today (Thursday) at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. OPBF featherweight champ and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist (due to his loss to Luke Campbell in the semi-final after defeating Isaac Dogboe in the first bout in London), elongated southpaw Satoshi Shimizu (8-1, 8 KOs), 126, will defend his belt against #14 Kyohei Tonomoto (9-2-1, 4 KOs), 126, over twelve rounds.



Also, Japanese national super-lightweight titlist Koki Inoue (15-0, 12 KOs), 140, the cousin of “The Monster” Naoya Inoue, will put his belt on the line against Daishi Nagata (14-2-1, 5 KOs), 139.75, over ten. This show featuring just two bouts will be held by Ohashi Promotions behind closed doors under the JBC’s strict medical regulation.

