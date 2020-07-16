WBO female super bantamweight champion Dina Thorslund (14-0, 6 KOs) defends her title against former world champion Nina Radovanovic (14-3, 3 KOs) as boxing returns to Denmark on September 26th at the Struer Energi Park. Spectators will be admitted.

“We’re delighted to be bringing boxing back to Denmark,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, we will of course be taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of spectators, fighters and officials. We will be working closely with the Danish Professional Boxing Federation, and will continue to follow the latest guidance and advice from Danish authorities.”