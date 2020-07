Weights from Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer 131.6 vs. Helen Joseph 129

Clay Collard 161.7 vs. Lorawnt-T Nelson 158.8

Ruben Cervera 131.8 vs. Clay Burns 133.1

Javier Martinez 162 vs. Ryan Burrs 161.2 Venue: “The Bubble” MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Herring: These test are 30% faulty Herring tests positive, WBO defense off again

