WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel Herring isn’t happy that his world title defense against Jonathan Oquendo was postponed. “These test are 30% faulty,” Herring posted on social media. “Here’s clearly my timeline of when I contracted the virus, til the time I came back negative. I even woke up today on weight, ready to go, and even took an antibody test this morning to prove I’m fine, but the commission didn’t want to risk it.

“Crazy thing is… this was the easiest weight cut that I had! I wasn’t drained, and I could’ve made weight earlier last week. My trainer and manager Brian “Bomac” McIntyre wanted to see if I could compete at 126… but that’s pushing it.

“I did everything possible. They asked me to take the antibody test this morning, just for them to return and cancel the fight.”