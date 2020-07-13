Tomorrow’s Top Rank on ESPN main event between WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel Herring and Jonathan Oquendo will not proceed as scheduled after Herring tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this morning. The Mikaela Mayer-Helen Joseph junior lightweight bout will be Tuesday’s main event.

Said Herring, “I’m extremely disappointed that I’m not going to be able to fight tomorrow night. As I’ve shared previously, I tested positive for COVID-19 on June 22 after exhibiting symptoms. I quarantined and recovered as directed by my doctor. I then retested on July 3 and my test was negative, so this result is a complete surprise. I was fully prepared to make my second title defense tomorrow night. I am hoping that my team and Top Rank can reschedule this fight soon. Thank you for all the support everyone has shown. I can’t wait to get back in the ring and perform.”

In addition, the Luis Melendez-Eddie Vazquez bout has been canceled due to Melendez testing positive for COVID-19.

The ESPN telecast will continue as follows:

Main Event: Mikaela Mayer vs. Helen Joseph, 10 Rounds, Junior Lightweight

Clay Collard vs. Lorawnt-T Nelson, 6 Rounds, Middleweight

Ruben Cervera vs. Clay Burns, 6 Rounds, Lightweight

Javier Martinez (Pro Debut) vs. Jonathan Burrs, 4 Rounds, Middleweight