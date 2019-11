Weights from Hawaiian Gardens, CA Madiyar Ashkeyev 153.8 vs Rodolfo Ezequiel Martinez 154

(WBC USNBC super welterweight title) Enriko Gogokhia 143 vs Miguel Zamudio 142.6

Stephen McKenna 143 vs Gonzalo Dallera 144

Teodoro Alonso 133 vs Lupe Arroyo 132.9

Daniel Constantino 124 vs Lucnor Diserne 123.8 Venue: Gardens Casino, Hawaiian Gardens, CA

Promoter: Roy Englebrecht Promotions

Tickets at www.socafights.com IBF #9 Dwight Ritchie passes Boesel-Fornling now for WBA interim title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.