WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
November 9, 2019
Boxing News

Boesel-Fornling now for WBA interim title

It was just announced that the November 16 clash between world-rated light heavyweights Dominic Boesel (29-1, 11 KOs) and Sven Fornling (15-1, 7 KOs) has been upgraded to a WBA interim world title fight. The bout will take place at the Halle Messe Arena in Halle/Saale, Germany. Boesel is rated WBA #1, Fornling is rated WBA #3.
Wbases
Photo: SES promoter Ulf Steinforth poses with WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and WBA General Advisor José Oliver Gomez at the 98th WBA World Convention in Fuzhou, China.

WBO #2, IBF #3 rated Paro defeats Kim

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>