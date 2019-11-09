It was just announced that the November 16 clash between world-rated light heavyweights Dominic Boesel (29-1, 11 KOs) and Sven Fornling (15-1, 7 KOs) has been upgraded to a WBA interim world title fight. The bout will take place at the Halle Messe Arena in Halle/Saale, Germany. Boesel is rated WBA #1, Fornling is rated WBA #3.



Photo: SES promoter Ulf Steinforth poses with WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and WBA General Advisor José Oliver Gomez at the 98th WBA World Convention in Fuzhou, China.