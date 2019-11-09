By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #3 light welterweight Liam Paro (18-0, 11 KOs) clearly outscored Hwang Kil Kim (11-2, 5 KOs) over ten rounds on Friday at Eaton’s Hill in Queensland, Australia. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 98-93.

Paro’s trainer Alfie Di Carlo talked to Fightnews.com® to say his charge performed well against a tough and aggressive opponent. “It was a tough fight and both boys showed a tremendous work rate throughout the 10 rounds,” said DiCarlo. “The Korean applied relentless pressure for the whole fight and Liam was required to dig deep to fend off the continual advances of the Korean. In the end, the cleaner shots by Liam were the difference and his ability to keep turning the Korean around…I think sometime in 2020 we will get a shot, more than likely with the WBO first up.”