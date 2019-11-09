By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Very sad news. IBF #9 light middleweight Dwight Ritchie has died after collapsing during a sparring session with WBA #8 middleweight Michael Zerafa on Saturday in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

“It is with great sadness and shock to announce that ‘The Fighting Cowboy’ Dwight Ritchie sadly passed away today doing what he loved,” promoter and friend Jake Ellis said. “It’s unbearable to accept the tragic news that’s just surfaced.”

“Dwight will always be remembered by the boxing fraternity as one of the brightest talents in Australia who’s fighting style embodied exactly how he lived.”

Dwight Ritchie who had a 19-2 record and fought ten tough rounds with IBF#8 Tim Tszyu in August, was 27 years old.