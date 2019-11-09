By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

While this reporter stays in China to attend the 98th WBA convention, there has come a shocking news from Japan that the ultimate WBSS bantamweight winner Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs), still 26, had suffered a couple of fractures at the eye socket and the nose through his hard-fought battle with Nonito Donaire in Saitama on Thursday.

It was disclosed at the Korakuen Hall today (Friday) by Naoya himself along with his manager/promoter and ex-WBC/WBA titlist Hideyuki Ohashi. “Monster” Inoue took a solid left hook from Donaire in round two, and he confessed that he had a double vision since. He also suffered a nose bleeding unlike in his previous bouts midway in the slugfest. Naoya yesterday consulted a doctor and was diagnosed that he had sustained fractures on the eye socket and under the nose as well.

Naoya said, “The doctor said there would be no need for surgery, but I’ll have a re-examination after a month. Then I will decide my training schedule thereafter.”

Ohashi, 54, also said, “Despite his fracture and pain from the second round on Naoya displayed such a great performance with the Filipino Flash. It must become the new chapter of the Monster legend that proves his heart.” Although Naoya announced his promotional agreement with Top Rank just after the invaluable victory, his new-year campaign next spring will have to be delayed.”