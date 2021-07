RayJay Bermudez 140 vs. Bergman Aguillar 140

James Perella 147 vs. Rakim Johnson 148

Francis Hogan 159 vs. Isiah Hart 166

Eric Goff 140 vs. Austin Reed Ward 145

Jonathan de Pina 135 vs. Mike Fowler 134

James Murrin 147 vs. Maycow Oller 150

Alex Rivera 129 vs. Richard Bernard 130

Bernard Joseph 192 vs. Francisco Neto 187

Venue: Moseley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts

Promoter: Vertex Promotions

Note: This will be the first professional boxing match ever held in Dedham, Mass., which borders Boston, as well as the first pro show in Massachusetts in 18 months.