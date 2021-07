FOX, FS1 Weights from Newark, NJ Michael Coffie 271.3 vs. Jonathan Rice 268.6

Vito Mielnicki Jr 147 vs. Noah Kidd 144.6

Joey Spencer 156.5 vs. James Martin 151.5 Andre Dirrell 175.5 vs. Christopher Brooker 175

Norman Neely 226.2 vs. Juan Torres 247.9

Karl Dargan 137.5 vs. Ivan Delgado 139.5 Michael Anderson 147.9 vs. DeMarcus Rogers 146.5

Nicky Vitone 142.7 vs. Jordan Rosario 143.5

Malik Nelson 129.8 vs. Alejandro Ramirez 134.5

Quadir Albright 143.2 vs. Jared Tallent 143.2 Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX, FS1 LIVE Boxing Weights from Boston

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.