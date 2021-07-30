Super lightweight Karl Dargan (19-1, 9 KOs) will take on Ivan Delgado (13-3-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round attraction, while unbeaten heavyweight Norman Neely (8-0, 7 KOs) faces Juan Torres (6-3-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round battle as part of the FS1 telecast this Saturday from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
The previously scheduled Maliek Montgomery vs. Ángel Contreras and Paul Kroll vs. Justin DeLoach matches slated to appear on FS1 were canceled after positive COVID-19 tests for Montgomery and DeLoach.
The FS1 main event featuring Andre Dirrell against Chris Brooker is still intact.
Sign of the times people. This Covid/Delta/Variants is a sign from the Bible. A seal has been broken.
7 And when he had opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth beast say, Come and see.
8 And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth…
Revelation 6:7-9
Interesting interpretation. But, I doubt COVID is the pale horse causing death and killing with the sword.
Haven’t heard reports of COVID riding in on “beasts of the earth”.