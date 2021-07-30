Super lightweight Karl Dargan (19-1, 9 KOs) will take on Ivan Delgado (13-3-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round attraction, while unbeaten heavyweight Norman Neely (8-0, 7 KOs) faces Juan Torres (6-3-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round battle as part of the FS1 telecast this Saturday from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The previously scheduled Maliek Montgomery vs. Ángel Contreras and Paul Kroll vs. Justin DeLoach matches slated to appear on FS1 were canceled after positive COVID-19 tests for Montgomery and DeLoach.

The FS1 main event featuring Andre Dirrell against Chris Brooker is still intact.