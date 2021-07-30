July 30, 2021
Not much TV boxing scheduled tonight, but all is not lost. Tonight’s sold out Boston Boxing Promotions show at the Castleton in Windham, New Hampshire, will be streamed on its YouTube page. It has a pretty interesting headliner with Evan Holyfield (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Agustin Cicero (16-18-3, 7 KOs) in a six round junior middleweight bout. Of course, Evan is the son of ring legend Evander Holyfield. Nine other bouts are also on tap.

Evan Holyfield, Houston, TX.
vs. Agustin Cicero, Fishers, IN.
6 Rounds, Junior Middleweights

Travis Gambardella, Revere, MA.
vs. Eddie Gates, Atlanta, GA.
6 Rounds, Middleweights

Nate Balakin, Lowell, MA.
vs. Jader Alves De Oliveira, Framingham, MA.
4 Rounds, Welterweights

James Perkins, Lynn, MA.
vs. Anthony Murray, Rutland, VT.
4 Rounds, Light Heavyweights

Ryan Clark, Barrington, NH.
vs. Robert Bricks, New York, NY.
4 Rounds, Junior Middleweights

Laquan Lewis, New York, NY.
vs. Mike Taylor, Ticondoroga, NY.
4 Rounds, Middleweights

Kevin Walsh, Brockton, MA.
vs. Mike Taylor, Cortland, NY.
4 Rounds, Lightweights

Kyle Cusick, Fall River, MA.
vs. Paulo Desouza, Woburn, MA.
4 Rounds, Junior Middleweights

Gabriel Morales, Dracut, MA.
vs. Kam Arnold, Lewiston, ME.
4 Rounds, Junior Welterweights

Malik Jackson, Newark, NJ.
vs. Christian Torres, Endwell, NY.
4 Rounds, Super Middleweights

COVID KOs two FS1 fights
Can Xu, Wood make weight

  • Evan Holyfield still learning the ropes. The evidence can be seen in the other opponent’s record. Still climbing the hill to get established. Time will tell.

  • I hope he doesn’t become like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr who’s an embarrassment to the sport and his family and quit 2-3 times during a fight. Let’s go Evan, stay active and fight!

  • Cicero appears to be a guy to pad your record with a win. Losing 5 out of his last 6 fights.
    I’ll be scouting him myself for my 1st pro win.

