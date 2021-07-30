Not much TV boxing scheduled tonight, but all is not lost. Tonight’s sold out Boston Boxing Promotions show at the Castleton in Windham, New Hampshire, will be streamed on its YouTube page. It has a pretty interesting headliner with Evan Holyfield (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Agustin Cicero (16-18-3, 7 KOs) in a six round junior middleweight bout. Of course, Evan is the son of ring legend Evander Holyfield. Nine other bouts are also on tap.

Evan Holyfield, Houston, TX.

vs. Agustin Cicero, Fishers, IN.

6 Rounds, Junior Middleweights

Travis Gambardella, Revere, MA.

vs. Eddie Gates, Atlanta, GA.

6 Rounds, Middleweights

Nate Balakin, Lowell, MA.

vs. Jader Alves De Oliveira, Framingham, MA.

4 Rounds, Welterweights

James Perkins, Lynn, MA.

vs. Anthony Murray, Rutland, VT.

4 Rounds, Light Heavyweights

Ryan Clark, Barrington, NH.

vs. Robert Bricks, New York, NY.

4 Rounds, Junior Middleweights

Laquan Lewis, New York, NY.

vs. Mike Taylor, Ticondoroga, NY.

4 Rounds, Middleweights

Kevin Walsh, Brockton, MA.

vs. Mike Taylor, Cortland, NY.

4 Rounds, Lightweights

Kyle Cusick, Fall River, MA.

vs. Paulo Desouza, Woburn, MA.

4 Rounds, Junior Middleweights

Gabriel Morales, Dracut, MA.

vs. Kam Arnold, Lewiston, ME.

4 Rounds, Junior Welterweights

Malik Jackson, Newark, NJ.

vs. Christian Torres, Endwell, NY.

4 Rounds, Super Middleweights