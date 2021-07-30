Not much TV boxing scheduled tonight, but all is not lost. Tonight’s sold out Boston Boxing Promotions show at the Castleton in Windham, New Hampshire, will be streamed on its YouTube page. It has a pretty interesting headliner with Evan Holyfield (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Agustin Cicero (16-18-3, 7 KOs) in a six round junior middleweight bout. Of course, Evan is the son of ring legend Evander Holyfield. Nine other bouts are also on tap.
Evan Holyfield, Houston, TX.
vs. Agustin Cicero, Fishers, IN.
6 Rounds, Junior Middleweights
Travis Gambardella, Revere, MA.
vs. Eddie Gates, Atlanta, GA.
6 Rounds, Middleweights
Nate Balakin, Lowell, MA.
vs. Jader Alves De Oliveira, Framingham, MA.
4 Rounds, Welterweights
James Perkins, Lynn, MA.
vs. Anthony Murray, Rutland, VT.
4 Rounds, Light Heavyweights
Ryan Clark, Barrington, NH.
vs. Robert Bricks, New York, NY.
4 Rounds, Junior Middleweights
Laquan Lewis, New York, NY.
vs. Mike Taylor, Ticondoroga, NY.
4 Rounds, Middleweights
Kevin Walsh, Brockton, MA.
vs. Mike Taylor, Cortland, NY.
4 Rounds, Lightweights
Kyle Cusick, Fall River, MA.
vs. Paulo Desouza, Woburn, MA.
4 Rounds, Junior Middleweights
Gabriel Morales, Dracut, MA.
vs. Kam Arnold, Lewiston, ME.
4 Rounds, Junior Welterweights
Malik Jackson, Newark, NJ.
vs. Christian Torres, Endwell, NY.
4 Rounds, Super Middleweights
Evan Holyfield still learning the ropes. The evidence can be seen in the other opponent’s record. Still climbing the hill to get established. Time will tell.
I hope he doesn’t become like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr who’s an embarrassment to the sport and his family and quit 2-3 times during a fight. Let’s go Evan, stay active and fight!
Is the fight closed circuit at the Movies?
Cicero appears to be a guy to pad your record with a win. Losing 5 out of his last 6 fights.
I’ll be scouting him myself for my 1st pro win.