Can Xu, Wood make weight Can Xu 125.2 vs. Leigh Wood 125.3

(WBA featherweight title) Tommy McCarthy 199.25 vs. Chris Billam-Smith 199.3

Campbell Hatton 135.6 vs. Jakub Laskowski 135.5

Anthony Fowler 155.25 vs. Rico Mueller 156

Avni Yildirim 163 vs. Jack Cullen 163.5

Sandy Ryan 144.5 vs. Kirstie Bavington 144.25 Venue: Fight Camp, Brentwood, Essex, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Hennessy All Stars in action Sept 10

