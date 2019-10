Weights from Boquete, Panama By Héctor Villarreal

Ronal Batista 118.4 vs Alexander Taylor 118.6

Yaditza Perez 109 vs Jamileth Vallejos 114

Roger Saldaña 113.8 vs Angel Chavez 114.4

Teresa Almengor 116.6 vs Haidee Zapa 114.8

Aristides Quintero 146 vs Carlos Saenz 145.8

Ariel Vasquez 147 vs Freddy Oporta 145.8

Arnulfo Bejerano vs 126.8 vs Jonathan Carmona 127.4

Jose Beitia vs 140.4 vs Augusto Pinilla 143.8 Date: Saturday, October 19th

First fight starts 7:30 pm

Venue: Gimnasio Los Naranjos, Boquete, Panama

Promoters: Megamix & Casa de Campeones Promotions

