Weights from Birmingham, England Anthony Yarde 180.25 vs. Alex Theran 179.5

Akeem Ennis Brown 139.25 vs. Sam Maxwell 140

Anthony Cacace 129.6 vs. Leon Woodstock 129.3

Nathan Heaney 160.5 vs. ??

Liam Davies 124.5 vs. Raymond Commey 123.1

George Bance 146.25 vs. MJ Hall 145

William Hayden 139.5 vs. Dean Jones 137.4 Venue: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England

Promoter: Queensberry

TV: BT Sport 1 (England) WBA orders Benavides-Rojas eliminator Weights from Montreal

