Weights from Montreal Kim Clavel 107.8 vs. Maria Soledad Vargas 107.4

(WBC female silver light flyweight title) Mikael Zewski 153.8 vs. Dilan Loza 153.4

Marie Pier Houle 146.6 vs. Jeanette Zacarais Zapata 143.4

Alexis Barriere (2-0, 2 KOs) 230.8 vs. Angel Gabriel Barron 225.8

Mazlum Akedniz 139 vs. Giovanni Martinez 135.8

Samuel Lajoie-Dery 145.8 vs. Patrick LaFleur 147

Petar Gavrilovic 173.4 vs. Ruben Mejia 176.8 Venue: IGA Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: GYM

TV: PPV Weights from Birmingham, England Lara: I’m coming to destroy Warrington

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.