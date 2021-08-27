The WBA Championships Committee is currently ordering a flurry of championship bouts and eliminators as the organization moves toward one champion per division.

Earlier today, the committee ordered a minimumweight eliminator fight between Nicaraguans Leyman Benavides and Byron Rojas. Benavides is the Gold champion of the pioneer organization, while Rojas is ranked number two. The fighters have a 30-day negotiation period. If no agreement is reached by September 26, or if any of the parties does not show willingness to close the negotiation, the committee may call the fight to purse bid with the split at 50% for each fighter.