The road to one champion per division is becoming clear. The WBA today ordered a clash between WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan. The fighters have a period of thirty days to negotiate a deal beginning August 28 and closing at the end of the business day on September 27. In the event an agreement is not reached, or if any of the parties expresses unwillingness to negotiate, the WBA Championship Committee may call a purse bid. If a purse bid is necessary, the split will be 55% to the champion Wood and 45% to the official challenger Conlan. The winner of this bout will be the mandatory contender of super champion Leo Santa Cruz.