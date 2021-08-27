Ahead of this Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley PPV event, Paul’s head trainer B.J. Flores discussed Paul’s training camp, Sunday’s matchup and more with media members.
“Tyron poses a lot of threats,” said Flores. “He is definitely Jake’s most dangerous opponent. If you look back at history, no one is in there with killers at 3-0. Tyron is strong, explosive, quick twitch. For Jake to fight a guy like that in his third fight in the main event on a SHOWTIME PPV, it’s really incredible.
“I don’t want Jake just going in there and blowing guys out. Of course, he is still making mistakes, it takes years and years and thousands of hours to do anything well. He has sparred with world champions and top contenders. He has taken his lumps, which is necessary. People think we take it easy on Jake, but that’s not true. He is like a shark. Once he tastes a little blood, he goes crazy.
“How far can he go? He is starting, he is getting going. His fundamentals are good. He is very sharp. We remove distractions and keep it simple, which is effective in the boxing world.
“Jake is a 24-year-old with the head of a 45-year-old on his shoulders. He is a very, very smart kid. He’s learned a lot in business as a young man. He is misunderstood. He’s flashy. That’s why he has me and Jacob to be his OGs and pull him back in.
“Pedro Diaz and Gerald Tucker are both excellent. Props to Tyron for assembling a very strong team. I think we will have a nice little duel on our hands as trainers on Sunday night.”
Maybe Jake Paul is doing it correctly. Training under the best of conditions for learning and then finding minimum risk bouts for maximum reward. I picked a random great fighter…Winky Wright. He was 52-4 as an amateur, so very very good. His 1st five opponents in total were 2-6-1. Two were debuting and never fought again. The other 3 barely did anything after their beatings. They were obviously outclassed from the get-go. Low risk, low reward. Paul with his lack of fundamentals is taking a different route. Of course I may change my mind on this stuff. As I’ve mentioned before boxing will survive.
I think Jake is doing a lot more right than he is doing wrong. Not to say at some point we may reflect that he bit off more than he could chew. It’s possible, however it seems like he is training like a professional and putting professionals around him. He could be as brash as Conor M. or (take your pick) of the largest braggarts out there but if he trains and fights 100% he is in the right age range to beat the older hand picked opponents. Also all this training and fight experience will give him the muscle memory.