Weights from Hermosillo Pedro Campa 139.3 vs. Abimael Cruz 139.3

Sergio Chirino 125 vs. Adrián Gómez 125

Diego Torres 136 vs. Héctor Colín 134

Yahir Adame 133 vs. José López 135

Saúl Robles 126.5 vs. Brayan Zúñiga 125.7 Venue: Parque La Ruina, Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico

Promotores: Zanfer, 2M Promotions

