August 27, 2021
Boxing Results

Allen wins, Jardon KOs Tomlinson

Heavyweight Dave “White Rhino” Allen (19-5-2, 16 KOs) returned with a second round TKO over journeyman Andrea Pesce (7-14-3, 2 KOs) on Friday night at the Ponds Forge Arena in Sheffield, England. Coming out of an 18-month retirement, Allen dropped Pesce twice.

In an upset, formerly world-rated Dante “Crazy” Jardon (34-7, 25 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten local favorite Anthony Tomlinson (13-1, 7 KOs) in round nine of a welterweight slugfest. Tomlinson was a 10:1 favorite.

